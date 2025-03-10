什么是Glue (GLUE)

Glue is a blockchain ecosystem focused on enhancing the user experience and accessibility of decentralised finance (DeFi) and on-chain transactions. It is designed as a fully integrated system, rather than just a Layer 1 (L1) platform, and utilises Substrate technology for a secure and scalable foundation. The Glue Network incorporates use-case optimised Layer 2 (L2) solutions, with each L2 tailored for specific types of applications such as finance, gaming, and asset transfers. This specialisation allows for optimised performance and addresses the unique demands of different application types. The network's primary goal is to curate and integrate high-quality decentralised applications (dApps), ensuring a cohesive user experience, as opposed to being a space for randomly developed dApps. The Glue Hub acts as an aggregation point where users can engage in trading, earning, and investing activities while retaining complete control of their digital assets. The $GLUE token facilitates transactions, secures the network through staking, and is used for functionality within the L2 ecosystems. Glue aims to provide a more efficient and dynamic alternative to both centralised exchanges and traditional blockchain networks.

