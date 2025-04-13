Gas 价格 (GAS)
今天 Gas (GAS) 的实时价格为 3.2 USD。目前其市值为 $ 208.45M USD。GAS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Gas 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Gas 当天价格变化为 +5.64%
- 其循环供应量为 65.09M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GAS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GAS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.171047。
在过去30天内，Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3554131200。
在过去60天内，Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.5572003200。
在过去90天内，Gas 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.9850192543213804。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.171047
|+5.64%
|30天
|$ +0.3554131200
|+11.11%
|60天
|$ -0.5572003200
|-17.41%
|90天
|$ -1.9850192543213804
|-38.28%
Gas 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.81%
+5.64%
+55.71%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Gas is one of the two coins created by Neo Foundation. Gas is used as a processing fees for Neo coin. Neo hashing algorithm is Proof of Stake (PoS), where blocks processing power depends on the amount of tokens held by miners instead of the Proof of Work method which depends on the mining power that a miner has to create a new block. Neo holders is compensated with certain amount of Gas every month, is a similar concept to the ether gas and is used as a power for transaction (transaction). It is a coin that is paid as compensation of a concept of interest generated by PoS mining. At the beginning of the release, about one Neo was paid per day with 1000 Neo, but it has a design algorithm that is gradually decreasing over time, which is offset by the price increase. It is a coin that is closely related to Neo, walking along the path of the companion with the rise of Neo, and it forms a necessary relationship that the movement must be moving in a fluid manner.
