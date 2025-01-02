Floor Protocol 价格 (FLC)
今天 Floor Protocol (FLC) 的实时价格为 0.00301731 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.38M USD。FLC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Floor Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 225.97K USD
- Floor Protocol 当天价格变化为 +0.62%
- 其循环供应量为 2.11B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FLC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FLC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Floor Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Floor Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000703983。
在过去60天内，Floor Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000853322。
在过去90天内，Floor Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005328159732182754。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.62%
|30天
|$ -0.0000703983
|-2.33%
|60天
|$ -0.0000853322
|-2.82%
|90天
|$ -0.0005328159732182754
|-15.00%
Floor Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.15%
+0.62%
+0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The $FLC token is the native currency that powers the Floor Protocol ecosystem. It unlocks and fuels customized platform utilities for all users. Enabling Safeboxes By staking $FLC in their Floor Account, users can create personalized Safeboxes to reserve NFTs for custom time periods. Higher $FLC stakes allow longer max durations and greater benefits. Unlocking VIP Perks Staking $FLC also determines a user's VIP status tier. Higher tiers unlock exclusive perks tailored to strategies from swift cash-outs to long-term stability and collector retention. Incentivizing Liquidity Providers The protocol rewards liquidity providers who add to $FLC and μToken exchange pools with $FLC mining rewards proportional to their share of the pool. These incentives robust liquidity vital for ecosystem growth. Managing the Treasury Reserve The protocol treasury accumulates a portion of all $FLC expenditures like fees and bids. These reserves help fund ongoing development, provide collateral, and maintain $FLC value stability. The treasury may also provide Eco-system contributor grants to worthy contributors and projects. Maintaining Protocol Stability Random Vault redemptions normally have no fees. But if reserves dip too low, a redemption fees in $FLC applies. This disincentivizes excessive withdrawals during periods of volatility. In summary, $FLC constructs Floor Protocol's economic framework by incentivizing beneficial platform interactions. This enables a dynamic, utility-driven marketplace.
