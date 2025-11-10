$FLIP is a social token and themecoin. It’s a leveraged bet on Hyperliquid flipping the entire market: a HyperEVM-native memetic beta asset, relaying the cultural lore of The Flippening. It is also the native token to FLIPgo. FLIPgo is a streaming platform focused on Hyperliquid perps trading, built natively on HyperEVM using @Livepeer infrastructure.

What you can do on FLIPgo: