Exactly Protocol（EXA）代币经济学
Exactly Protocol（EXA）信息
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates.
What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools.
History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others.
What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user.
What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) The EXA token serves as the governance token of Exactly Protocol, granting holders the right to vote on proposals for changes and upgrades in the protocol. EXA holders will wield power over the Exactly Protocol’s treasury, risk management, and smart contract upgrades.
Exactly Protocol（EXA）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Exactly Protocol（EXA）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Exactly Protocol（EXA）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Exactly Protocol（EXA）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 EXA 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
EXA 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 EXA 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 EXA 代币的实时价格吧！
EXA 价格预测
想知道 EXA 的未来走势吗？我们的 EXA 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。