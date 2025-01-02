Enigma 价格 (ENG)
今天 Enigma (ENG) 的实时价格为 0.0173782 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.44M USD。ENG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Enigma 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.54 USD
- Enigma 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 82.72M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ENG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ENG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Enigma 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Enigma 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0057083737。
在过去60天内，Enigma 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0169870358。
在过去90天内，Enigma 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.009407335105963664。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0057083737
|+32.85%
|60天
|$ +0.0169870358
|+97.75%
|90天
|$ +0.009407335105963664
|+118.02%
Enigma 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-9.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Enigma is a crypto platform that’s trying to solve the problem of privacy on the blockchain by giving them access to much-needed storage, privacy, and scalability. Enigma wants to extend Ethereum Smart Contracts by introducing secret contracts, a brand of smart contract that gives users an element of privacy that’s not intrinsic to current blockchain protocols. These contracts operate off-chain, meaning the execution of the Smart Contract doesn’t occur on the Ethereum blockchain itself. This is how the Enigma protocol works: it breaks up the Smart Contract and any related data into pieces, encrypts those pieces, and distributes them redundantly among Enigma nodes. Enigma has a protocol level. The Enigma privacy protocol allows for decentralized computation of sensitive data. It has a platform layer too. On this protocol, dozens of platforms such as data marketplaces and AI exchanges can be built. In its application layer, it enables thousands of truly decentralized apps that require private computation and secure data.Its first application is catalyst. Catalyst is the first application to be built on the Enigma protocol, already active with tens of thousands of users. Catalyst is a revolutionary platform for data-driven cryptoasset investing and research, built for professional crypto traders. Enigma has a team of MIT graduates, and they’ve been working diligently to ensure Enigma’s success. Guy Zyskind, Enigma’s CEO and cofounder, helped start the project while he was still a student at MIT. He has more than a decade of software development experience with an M.S. from MIT. Sandy Pentland, a well known MIT data scientist who gained fame for his work in data-mining social interactions, is Zyskind and Nathan’s adviser on Enigma. With other advisors such as Alex Pentland, who sits on the Advisory Boards for Google and Nissan, CEO of Abra, Bill Barhydt and director of MIT media lab, Prof. Alex Pentland, it is hard to difficult a fault in the team.
