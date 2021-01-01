Cudos（CUDOS）代币经济学
Cudos（CUDOS）信息
What is CUDOS? CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits:
Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol - Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.
Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks.
10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks - A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations
Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network - access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources
Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks. With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing a decentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources.
The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads, and a medium of exchange (MoE).
What is CUDOS trying to solve? Scaling on blockchain is both expensive and limited in the type of use-cases it can support. CUDOS solves this issue by providing a highly scalable Layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both on-chain and off-chain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.
Who are the founders at CUDOS? CUDOS was founded by Mathew Hawkins, an award-winning entrepreneur, who previously founded C4L, a data center, cloud and network infrastructure provider that grew to support 1% of the UK’s internet infrastructure. Exiting in 2016 for $30m, Mathew started Cudo and the CUDOS network to build infrastructure services in software, what he previously achieved in hardware. The executive team have backgrounds in building and scaling and SaaS with COO Lee Woodham, who has over 25 years split across scaling financial services and tech companies. The board of advisors also includes David Juxon, former MD of Bank of America, Chris Deering, Former President of Sony Entertainment (Playstation), Joerg Roskowetz, Director of Blockchain for AMD and Maggie Fang, early investor in Uber and Alibaba.
What makes CUDOS unique? CUDOS is the first decentralised computing network to provide services to both on-chain and off-chain infrastructure consumers. Built on the Cosmos blockchain and utilising the Tendermint protocol for secure BFT consensus, the CUDOS validator network will provide a globally distributed and highly secure network able to allocate more intensive workloads out to the underlying Layer 3 Cudo platform.
How is the CUDOS network secured? The CUDOS Network utilises the Byzantine Fault Tolerant Bonded Proof of Stake mechanism featured in the Cosmos SDK, known as Tendermint Core, as its consensus engine. Validators in the CUDOS network stake a given amount of CUDOS in order to earn fees from validating transactions on the network in a secure and highly reliable way. In order to achieve this, the CUDOS Network also leverages the Cosmos SDK’s staking, slashing, and governance modules to incentivise a minimum of 95% uptime and to swiftly eliminate validators known to perform double-signs or other known forms of bad actor behaviours.
Who are the major partners of CUDOS? CUDOS is partnered with major and recognised brands across both blockchain and enterprise computing verticals, including AMD, Ultra & Algorand. Strategic backers include Outlier Ventures (OV), Moonwhale, Moonrock, Brilliance Ventures, GBV, Spincrypto, Double Peak, Coinvision, and BMW Capital.
How many CUDOS coins are there in circulation? There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021). The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency.
Where can you buy CUDOS? At the time of writing, the top exchanges for CUDOS trading are Ascendex, KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex Poloniex, CoinField, Liquid, ZT Global, and others.
Cudos（CUDOS）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Cudos（CUDOS）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Cudos（CUDOS）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Cudos（CUDOS）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 CUDOS 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
CUDOS 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 CUDOS 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 CUDOS 代币的实时价格吧！
CUDOS 价格预测
想知道 CUDOS 的未来走势吗？我们的 CUDOS 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
