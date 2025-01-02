Crypto Royale 价格 (ROY)
今天 Crypto Royale (ROY) 的实时价格为 0.0027864 USD。目前其市值为 $ 337.72K USD。ROY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Crypto Royale 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 567.43 USD
- Crypto Royale 当天价格变化为 +7.88%
- 其循环供应量为 120.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ROY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ROY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Crypto Royale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00020353。
在过去30天内，Crypto Royale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003619550。
在过去60天内，Crypto Royale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0038400481。
在过去90天内，Crypto Royale 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0013252336118927097。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00020353
|+7.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0003619550
|-12.99%
|60天
|$ +0.0038400481
|+137.81%
|90天
|$ +0.0013252336118927097
|+90.70%
Crypto Royale 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.30%
+7.88%
+1.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master. Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor. The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ROY 兑换 AUD
A$0.00445824
|1 ROY 兑换 GBP
￡0.00222912
|1 ROY 兑换 EUR
€0.002702808
|1 ROY 兑换 USD
$0.0027864
|1 ROY 兑换 MYR
RM0.012455208
|1 ROY 兑换 TRY
₺0.09835992
|1 ROY 兑换 JPY
¥0.43774344
|1 ROY 兑换 RUB
₽0.310655736
|1 ROY 兑换 INR
₹0.238878072
|1 ROY 兑换 IDR
Rp44.941929192
|1 ROY 兑换 PHP
₱0.161444016
|1 ROY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.141437664
|1 ROY 兑换 BRL
R$0.017247816
|1 ROY 兑换 CAD
C$0.004012416
|1 ROY 兑换 BDT
৳0.3329748
|1 ROY 兑换 NGN
₦4.306631976
|1 ROY 兑换 UAH
₴0.117335304
|1 ROY 兑换 VES
Bs0.1421064
|1 ROY 兑换 PKR
Rs0.77656968
|1 ROY 兑换 KZT
₸1.462664952
|1 ROY 兑换 THB
฿0.095517792
|1 ROY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.091616832
|1 ROY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.00250776
|1 ROY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.021650328
|1 ROY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.028170504