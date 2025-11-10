Chasm is driving innovation in artificial intelligence by offering a comprehensive ecosystem for creating, deploying, and monetizing AI agents. Our key innovation, Weave, is a powerful AI agent builder IDE that enables users to seamlessly craft and deploy AI agents using a wide array of decentralized compute resources. Our next major advancement is the Chasm Protocol, a network of decentralized experts poised to evolve into a pseudo-AGI intent network. The Protocol will enhance our platform's capability to manage payments for compute resources and facilitate sophisticated exchanges of intents among AI agents, transforming operational dynamics and connectivity within the AI landscape.

$CAI is the cornerstone token of the Chasm Ecosystem, designed to support and empower builders, scouts, and all participants within the community.