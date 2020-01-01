CatBread（CB）信息

Catbread ($CB) is a Solana memecoin brought back by the original team behind the viral sensation that rocked the last bull run. With the same spirit but a fresh start, $CB returns for a new cycle—stripped of all fluff. No taxes, no VCs, no roadmaps, and no empty promises. Just pure meme power, unfiltered community energy, and a slick, zero-friction relaunch on Solana. It’s nostalgia with a purpose—reigniting the spark that made it legendary. Catbread is everything you loved before, now faster, leaner, and meaner. Born from the culture, fueled by the people, and built entirely for the degens, by the degens.