Brad 价格 (BRAD)
今天 Brad (BRAD) 的实时价格为 0.00077305 USD。目前其市值为 $ 773.06K USD。BRAD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Brad 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Brad 当天价格变化为 +31.88%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRAD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRAD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Brad 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018688。
在过去30天内，Brad 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Brad 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Brad 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018688
|+31.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Brad 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.00%
+31.88%
-30.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Brad is no ordinary dog – he's a rough, patriotic outsider with a taste for real life and straight talk. In his gritty, slightly rundown apartment, he chills with an unmistakable mix of attitude and a vision that's set to change the world. Brad is more than just a dog – he's a movement. A voice for freedom, progress, and a bit of madness. He's not afraid to say the things others don't dare to speak, and he represents a new kind of hype. But Brad isn't just a rebel – he's a crypto trader from the early days, a true memecoin pioneer. After shaking up the markets, he's now launching his own coin – one that's fair, transparent, and ready to revolutionize the crypto world. No nonsense, no tricks – Brad stands for real values. And this is just the beginning. Brad believes that crypto is more than just money – it's a movement. An opportunity to make America great again and give people a platform for freedom and innovation
了解 Brad（BRAD）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BRAD 代币的完整经济学！
