BlockAI 当前实时价格为 0.124883 USD。跟踪 BAI 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 BAI 价格趋势。

BlockAI 图标

BlockAI 价格 (BAI)

未上架

1 BAI 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

$0.124883
$0.124883
-1.60%1D
mexc
此币种数据来自第三方，MEXC 仅作为信息聚合平台。探索 MEXC 现货查看已上线币种！
USD
BlockAI (BAI) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 10:09:05 (UTC+8)

BlockAI（BAI）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0.124821
$ 0.124821
24H最低价
$ 0.127138
$ 0.127138
24H最高价

$ 0.124821
$ 0.124821

$ 0.127138
$ 0.127138

$ 1.5
$ 1.5

$ 0.061623
$ 0.061623

-0.04%

-1.67%

-8.62%

-8.62%

BlockAI（BAI）当前实时价格为 $0.124883。过去 24 小时内，BAI 的交易价格在 $ 0.124821$ 0.127138 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。BAI 的历史最高价为 $ 1.5，历史最低价为 $ 0.061623

从短期表现来看，BAI 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 -0.04%，过去 24 小时内变动为 -1.67%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -8.62%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

BlockAI（BAI）市场信息

$ 83.70K
$ 83.70K

--
--

$ 749.63K
$ 749.63K

669.96K
669.96K

6,000,000.0
6,000,000.0

BlockAI 的当前市值为 $ 83.70K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。BAI 的流通量为 669.96K，总供应量是 6000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 749.63K

BlockAI（BAI）价格历史 USD

今天内，BlockAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0021257296677746
在过去30天内，BlockAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0193019039
在过去60天内，BlockAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0855041806
在过去90天内，BlockAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02596772296125515

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.0021257296677746-1.67%
30天$ -0.0193019039-15.45%
60天$ +0.0855041806+68.47%
90天$ +0.02596772296125515+26.25%

什么是BlockAI (BAI)

The BlockAI project aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools and services by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a decentralized platform that integrates various AI functionalities, including natural language processing, image generation, video summarization, and collaborative tools, accessible to a broad range of users.

AI Tools and Services:

Text & Chat: Access to models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Orca, and Google Gemini. Image Generation: Use of models such as Dall-E and Stable Diffusion. Video Summarizer: Summarizes YouTube videos. Brainstorming & MindMap: Facilitates brainstorming sessions and visual mapping of ideas. Discussions: AI-driven discussions to explore specific topics. Blockchain Integration:

$BAI Token: A utility token used for accessing services on the platform. Smart Contracts: Allows AI tasks to be initiated and results returned through blockchain-based contracts.

Multichain Support: Compatibility with multiple blockchain networks like Waves, Base, and BNB Chain, ensuring broader accessibility and decentralized operations.

Community-Driven Development: DAO Participation: Users can participate in decision-making through the BAI DAO, where voting power is based on platform usage rather than token holdings. Feedback and Surveys: Continuous user feedback and surveys guide the development and evolution of the platform.

The long-term vision of BlockAI is to create a versatile, inclusive, and innovative digital ecosystem where both individuals and automated smart contracts can leverage AI to enhance various aspects of personal and professional life.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

BlockAI (BAI) 资源

BlockAI 价格预测 (USD)

BlockAI（BAI）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 BlockAI（BAI）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 BlockAI 的长期和短期价格预测。

现在就查看 BlockAI 价格预测

BAI 兑换为当地货币

BlockAI（BAI）代币经济

了解 BlockAI（BAI）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BAI 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 BlockAI (BAI) 的其他问题

BlockAI（BAI）今日价格是多少？
BAI 实时价格为 0.124883 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 BAI 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 BAI 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0.124883。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
BlockAI 的市值是多少？
BAI 的市值为 $ 83.70K USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
BAI 的流通供应量是多少？
BAI 的流通供应量为 669.96K USD
BAI 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
BAI 的历史最高价是 1.5 USD
BAI 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
BAI 的历史最低价是 0.061623 USD
BAI 的交易量是多少？
BAI 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
BAI 今年会涨吗？
BAI 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 BAI 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
BlockAI（BAI）重要行业更新

时间 (UTC+8)类型资讯
10-26 23:17:37行业动态
比特币回升突破11.3万美元，以太坊突破4000美元
10-26 19:10:22行业动态
受「PING」爆火带动，x402交易笔数和交易地址数骤增数十倍
10-25 15:47:08行业动态
数据：持有100至1万枚ETH的地址群过去1周增持21.8万枚ETH
10-25 13:34:16行业动态
x402协议周交易笔数环比增涨492.63%
10-25 06:10:28行业动态
数据：今年以来沉寂7年以上比特币苏醒数量已创年度历史新高
10-24 21:49:00行业动态
Base生态部分代币开启上涨，PING、CLANKER与VIRTUAL热度居前

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

$115,400.44

$4,199.43

$0.04465

$5.5375

$204.79

