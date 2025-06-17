什么是Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ)

Bizzy is the AI engine behind Buzzing — a social media platform built on permissionless, AI-driven prediction markets. Buzzing was also awarded 3rd place at the Virtuals Global Hackathon. Prediction markets let people trade on the likelihood of future events, much like trading stocks. With real money on the line, they tap into collective intelligence and often outperform traditional social media speculation. But prediction markets still face serious friction. Placing a bet often requires deep research, yet users lack the tools and insights available in traditional finance. The topics people care about are fast-moving and diverse — but creating corresponding prediction markets and securing reliable oracle support is still a heavy lift. Bizzy changes all that. It analyzes data, surfaces insights, and helps users make smarter bets. As an AI copilot, Bizzy also assists users in creating new markets, providing oracle support for resolution, and bootstrapping liquidity — making it easier to turn any topic into a tradable conversation.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) 资源 官网

Bizzy by Virtuals（BIZ）代币经济

了解 Bizzy by Virtuals（BIZ）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 BIZ 代币的完整经济学！