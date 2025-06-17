Bizzy by Virtuals 价格 (BIZ)
今天 Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) 的实时价格为 0.00336898 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.37M USD。BIZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bizzy by Virtuals 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Bizzy by Virtuals 当天价格变化为 -29.82%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BIZ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BIZ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bizzy by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001432053330742194。
在过去30天内，Bizzy by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bizzy by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bizzy by Virtuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001432053330742194
|-29.82%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bizzy by Virtuals 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.30%
-29.82%
-63.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bizzy is the AI engine behind Buzzing — a social media platform built on permissionless, AI-driven prediction markets. Buzzing was also awarded 3rd place at the Virtuals Global Hackathon. Prediction markets let people trade on the likelihood of future events, much like trading stocks. With real money on the line, they tap into collective intelligence and often outperform traditional social media speculation. But prediction markets still face serious friction. Placing a bet often requires deep research, yet users lack the tools and insights available in traditional finance. The topics people care about are fast-moving and diverse — but creating corresponding prediction markets and securing reliable oracle support is still a heavy lift. Bizzy changes all that. It analyzes data, surfaces insights, and helps users make smarter bets. As an AI copilot, Bizzy also assists users in creating new markets, providing oracle support for resolution, and bootstrapping liquidity — making it easier to turn any topic into a tradable conversation.
