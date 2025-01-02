Beefy 价格 (BIFI)
今天 Beefy (BIFI) 的实时价格为 352.56 USD。目前其市值为 $ 28.19M USD。BIFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Beefy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 381.82K USD
- Beefy 当天价格变化为 +5.79%
- 其循环供应量为 80.00K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BIFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BIFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Beefy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +19.3。
在过去30天内，Beefy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0738965760。
在过去60天内，Beefy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +116.9931930960。
在过去90天内，Beefy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +77.55350842805325。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +19.3
|+5.79%
|30天
|$ +0.0738965760
|+0.02%
|60天
|$ +116.9931930960
|+33.18%
|90天
|$ +77.55350842805325
|+28.20%
Beefy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.49%
+5.79%
-1.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$BIFI tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in Beefy Finance, through which holders earn profits generated by Beefy Finance and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions. Beefy Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer platform that allows its users to earn compound interest on their holdings. DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permissionless and trustless, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a trusted middleman. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, Beefy Finance automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem. For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, Beefy Finance has its native governance token $BIFI at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake $BIFI. Beefy Finance is a supported partner of Binance’s official decentralized wallet, Trust Wallet, and audited by Certik to guarantee the robustness of deployed smart contracts. Certik has already provided audits for such projects as Ocean Protocol, NEO, Ontology, and Waves. The supply of $BIFI is limited at 80,000 tokens and available on the top decentralized exchanges such as Binance, 1inchexchange and PancakeSwap. What is $BIFI? $BIFI is the native governance token of Beefy Finance. $BIFI Tokens can be staked on the Beefy platform to gain rewards and interest. A portion of the fees paid by anyone using Beefy’s yield optimization vaults are distributed to holders of $BIFI staked on the platform. Token holders also have a right to create and vote on proposals to the platform as part of its governance system. They can vote without un-staking their tokens. What makes Beefy Finance unique? There are lots of farms to choose from across several blockchains. Beefy automates and optimizes different investment strategies, allowing token holders to benefit from the upside of complex farming protocols. Users can request new vaults directly from Beefy’s developers and the time it takes to answer these requests is very low. What are yield farming and yield optimization? Yield farming is simply a way to make some interest with crypto holdings. A yield optimizer is an automated service that seeks to gain the maximum possible return on crypto-investments made through DeFi platforms. They work much more efficiently than attempting to maximize yield through manual means. Each yield optimization method on Beefy Finance has its own unique strategy for farming, which normally involves the reinvestment of crypto assets staked in liquidity pools. At the most simple level, it farms the rewards given from staked assets and reinvests them back into the liquidity pool for the user. What are Beefy vaults? Vaults are investment instruments that employ an optimized set of strategies for yield farming. They make use of automation to continually invest and reinvest deposited funds, which help to achieve high levels of compounded interest. Vaults are the core of the Beefy Finance ecosystem. In a Beefy vault, you earn more of the asset you stake, regardless of whether it’s a liquidity pool (LP) token or a single asset. Despite what the name 'vault' suggests, user funds are never locked on Beefy.Finance. Users can withdraw from a vault at any moment in time and Beefy does not own the funds staked in its vaults. What fees are incurred from using Beefy Finance? The performance fees are already built into the displayed APY of each vault and daily rate. Most vaults available on Beefy Finance take 4.5% of harvest rewards. The performance fee on users vault profits is largely distributed back to $BIFI stakers and is the main source of Beefy Finance's platform revenue: 3% is distributed back to $BIFI stakers, 0.5% is allocated to treasury, 0.5% to the strategist that developed the vault and 0.5% for the one calling the harvest function. Each vault has either a deposit or withdrawal fee of 0.1% or less, which is there to protect bad actors from abusing the vaults. This is shared with all other stakers in that specific vault. Users should also consider network transaction fees when adding or removing funds. These fees do not go to Beefy, but to the operators keeping the blockchain network up and running.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BIFI 兑换 AUD
A$564.096
|1 BIFI 兑换 GBP
￡282.048
|1 BIFI 兑换 EUR
€338.4576
|1 BIFI 兑换 USD
$352.56
|1 BIFI 兑换 MYR
RM1,575.9432
|1 BIFI 兑换 TRY
₺12,448.8936
|1 BIFI 兑换 JPY
¥55,291.9848
|1 BIFI 兑换 RUB
₽38,778.0744
|1 BIFI 兑换 INR
₹30,232.02
|1 BIFI 兑换 IDR
Rp5,686,450.8168
|1 BIFI 兑换 PHP
₱20,413.224
|1 BIFI 兑换 EGP
￡E.17,895.9456
|1 BIFI 兑换 BRL
R$2,235.2304
|1 BIFI 兑换 CAD
C$507.6864
|1 BIFI 兑换 BDT
৳42,130.92
|1 BIFI 兑换 NGN
₦545,755.8288
|1 BIFI 兑换 UAH
₴14,828.6736
|1 BIFI 兑换 VES
Bs17,980.56
|1 BIFI 兑换 PKR
Rs98,205.588
|1 BIFI 兑换 KZT
₸185,069.3208
|1 BIFI 兑换 THB
฿12,075.18
|1 BIFI 兑换 TWD
NT$11,588.6472
|1 BIFI 兑换 CHF
Fr317.304
|1 BIFI 兑换 HKD
HK$2,739.3912
|1 BIFI 兑换 MAD
.د.م3,560.856