BBAChain 价格 (BBA)
今天 BBAChain (BBA) 的实时价格为 1.074 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BBA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BBAChain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 346.77K USD
- BBAChain 当天价格变化为 -6.37%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BBA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BBA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.073144444429116。
在过去30天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.073144444429116
|-6.37%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BBAChain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.12%
-6.37%
-0.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents. BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for: • Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions. BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as: • A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.
