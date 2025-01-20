BBAChain 价格 (BBA)

USD

BBAChain (BBA) 实时价格图表

$1.074
$1.074$1.074
-6.30%(1D)

今天 BBAChain (BBA) 的价格

今天 BBAChain (BBA) 的实时价格为 1.074 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BBA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BBAChain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 346.77K USD
- BBAChain 当天价格变化为 -6.37%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 BBA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BBA 价格信息的首选平台。

BBAChain (BBA) 价格表现 USD

今天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.073144444429116
在过去30天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，BBAChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.073144444429116-6.37%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

BBAChain (BBA) 价格分析

BBAChain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 1.029
$ 1.029$ 1.029

$ 1.15
$ 1.15$ 1.15

$ 2.11
$ 2.11$ 2.11

+0.12%

-6.37%

-0.14%

BBAChain (BBA) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 346.77K
$ 346.77K$ 346.77K

0.00
0.00 0.00

什么是BBAChain (BBA)

BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents. BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for: • Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions. BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as: • A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

BBAChain (BBA) 资源

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

