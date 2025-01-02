Aurox 价格 (URUS)
今天 Aurox (URUS) 的实时价格为 3.09 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.50M USD。URUS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Aurox 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 44.97K USD
- Aurox 当天价格变化为 +13.50%
- 其循环供应量为 484.66K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 URUS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 URUS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Aurox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.36805。
在过去30天内，Aurox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.3246836180。
在过去60天内，Aurox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.2477747540。
在过去90天内，Aurox 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.8350658479824894。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.36805
|+13.50%
|30天
|$ +1.3246836180
|+42.87%
|60天
|$ +1.2477747540
|+40.38%
|90天
|$ +0.8350658479824894
|+37.03%
Aurox 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.28%
+13.50%
+8.18%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 URUS 兑换 AUD
A$4.944
|1 URUS 兑换 GBP
￡2.472
|1 URUS 兑换 EUR
€2.9664
|1 URUS 兑换 USD
$3.09
|1 URUS 兑换 MYR
RM13.8123
|1 URUS 兑换 TRY
₺109.1079
|1 URUS 兑换 JPY
¥484.5429
|1 URUS 兑换 RUB
₽339.8691
|1 URUS 兑换 INR
₹264.9675
|1 URUS 兑换 IDR
Rp49,838.7027
|1 URUS 兑换 PHP
₱178.911
|1 URUS 兑换 EGP
￡E.156.9102
|1 URUS 兑换 BRL
R$19.5906
|1 URUS 兑换 CAD
C$4.4496
|1 URUS 兑换 BDT
৳369.255
|1 URUS 兑换 NGN
₦4,783.2582
|1 URUS 兑换 UAH
₴129.9654
|1 URUS 兑换 VES
Bs157.59
|1 URUS 兑换 PKR
Rs860.7195
|1 URUS 兑换 KZT
₸1,622.0337
|1 URUS 兑换 THB
฿105.8016
|1 URUS 兑换 TWD
NT$101.5683
|1 URUS 兑换 CHF
Fr2.781
|1 URUS 兑换 HKD
HK$24.0093
|1 URUS 兑换 MAD
.د.م31.209