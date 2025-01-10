AstraZion 价格 (AZNT)
今天 AstraZion (AZNT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AZNT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AstraZion 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 552.90 USD
- AstraZion 当天价格变化为 -0.71%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AZNT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AZNT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AstraZion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，AstraZion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，AstraZion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，AstraZion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.71%
|30天
|$ 0
|-31.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.21%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AstraZion 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-0.71%
-6.29%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The AZNT Token is the first cryptocurrency token designed to adapt to changing market conditions and rules, and its users have ultimate control over it. It is a platform that values human life, as indicated by its tagline, "Being Human is Given, but Maintaining Our Humanity is a Choice." "By keeping our word, we hope to meet the basic human needs of people who don't have a place to live, no one to turn to for help, and no resources with which to meet their basic human needs." The AZNT Token is a TRC-20 token, which is the token standard used by Tron. We've noticed that investors are looking for new fair launch tokens that will allow them to maximize their profits in a short period. We chose Tron, however, to indicate to our users that they are our primary emphasis. As a result, our cryptocurrency will be more stable and likely to survive than existing centralized and distributed cryptographic forms of money. Mission Our client base and expansion objectives are vigorously sought by empowering newcomers and developing a strong community commitment to foster trust and address any problems that may emerge between the focal and members of our natural environment. Keeping the price of our token as a motivator for our representative holders. We must achieve our goal of providing a safe environment for our customers. We have no reservations about reaching an agreement on improvements to our understanding that will help our community, particularly homeless people in critical need of support. We do not want to see the market manipulated in any way. We are constantly looking for innovative methods to improve the lives of homeless people because we think that More Is Possible. In a variety of locations, we aim to provide a haven, permanent housing, and supportive services to persons experiencing chronic homelessness.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 AZNT 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 AZNT 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 AZNT 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 AZNT 兑换 USD
$--
|1 AZNT 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 AZNT 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 AZNT 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 AZNT 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 AZNT 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 AZNT 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 AZNT 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 AZNT 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 AZNT 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 AZNT 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 AZNT 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 AZNT 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 AZNT 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 AZNT 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 AZNT 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 AZNT 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 AZNT 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 AZNT 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 AZNT 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 AZNT 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 AZNT 兑换 MAD
.د.م--