Aros（AROS）信息

Introducing Aros ($AROS) — the first Stablecoin Meme Token on Ethereum! Aros is the loyal dog of Circle’s USDC, bringing stability and fun together in the world of memecoins. While other tokens chase hype, $AROS stands firm with a unique concept: a meme token inspired by the most trusted stablecoin in crypto. Built for the community, Aros is 0 tax, with liquidity burned and the contract fully renounced, ensuring true decentralization and safety. Whether you're a USDC believer or just love dog-themed tokens, $AROS is ready to fetch attention across the meme space. Join the stable revolution and ride with the first dog of USDC — Aros!