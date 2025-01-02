Ardor 价格 (ARDR)
今天 Ardor (ARDR) 的实时价格为 0.091491 USD。目前其市值为 $ 91.05M USD。ARDR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ardor 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.81M USD
- Ardor 当天价格变化为 +4.52%
- 其循环供应量为 998.47M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ARDR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ARDR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ardor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00395852。
在过去30天内，Ardor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0273980503。
在过去60天内，Ardor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0179471124。
在过去90天内，Ardor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01592012990343903。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00395852
|+4.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0273980503
|-29.94%
|60天
|$ +0.0179471124
|+19.62%
|90天
|$ +0.01592012990343903
|+21.07%
Ardor 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.60%
+4.52%
+2.97%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ARDR 兑换 AUD
A$0.1463856
|1 ARDR 兑换 GBP
￡0.0731928
|1 ARDR 兑换 EUR
€0.08783136
|1 ARDR 兑换 USD
$0.091491
|1 ARDR 兑换 MYR
RM0.40896477
|1 ARDR 兑换 TRY
₺3.23054721
|1 ARDR 兑换 JPY
¥14.34670371
|1 ARDR 兑换 RUB
₽10.06218018
|1 ARDR 兑换 INR
₹7.84443834
|1 ARDR 兑换 IDR
Rp1,475.66108373
|1 ARDR 兑换 PHP
₱5.30098854
|1 ARDR 兑换 EGP
￡E.4.64682789
|1 ARDR 兑换 BRL
R$0.58005294
|1 ARDR 兑换 CAD
C$0.13174704
|1 ARDR 兑换 BDT
৳10.9331745
|1 ARDR 兑换 NGN
₦141.62623818
|1 ARDR 兑换 UAH
₴3.84811146
|1 ARDR 兑换 VES
Bs4.666041
|1 ARDR 兑换 PKR
Rs25.48481805
|1 ARDR 兑换 KZT
₸48.02637063
|1 ARDR 兑换 THB
฿3.13173693
|1 ARDR 兑换 TWD
NT$3.00730917
|1 ARDR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0823419
|1 ARDR 兑换 HKD
HK$0.71088507
|1 ARDR 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.9240591