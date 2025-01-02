Aion 价格 (AION)
今天 Aion (AION) 的实时价格为 0.00177737 USD。目前其市值为 $ 965.90K USD。AION 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Aion 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 21.64 USD
- Aion 当天价格变化为 -0.52%
- 其循环供应量为 542.62M USD
今天内，Aion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Aion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000801627。
在过去60天内，Aion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003575377。
在过去90天内，Aion 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000861823528105818。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.52%
|30天
|$ +0.0000801627
|+4.51%
|60天
|$ +0.0003575377
|+20.12%
|90天
|$ +0.0000861823528105818
|+5.10%
Aion 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.04%
-0.52%
+13.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Aion is a revolutionary multi-tier blockchain platform that has been created to solve the pressing issue of limited operability between existing blockchains while still remaining capable of handling its own applications. It supports custom blockchain architectures, and it provides cross-chain interoperability. The Aion project comes at a very appropriate period, in a time where there’s an ever-growing number of blockchains.Thus, interoperability is more important now that it ever has been. Interoperability will expand the horizons of multiple other blockchain platforms, not to mention those of enterprise-oriented companies. The project is led by Matthew Spoke, the CEO of Nuco and board member on the EEA. Other big names include Jin Tu, Nuco’s CTO, who has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise engineering and more than four years in the blockchain industry, and Peter Vessenes who has co-founded the Bitcoin Foundation. The token is the blockchain’s power-source. It’s used for securing the network, for creating new blockchains, as well as for monetizing inter-chain bridges. AION token is actually an ERC-20 token. In fact, the token is first offered as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, and only then it can be changed to the official AION network token. When that happens, the token can freely stream between two blockchains. The best thing about this is that investors are not required to change their Aion Ethereum token (ERC-20) for the Aion-1 token, as they will always be interchangeable. In order to buy AION, you will need to first purchase another cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin or Ethereum. Fortunately, AION is supported by some very popular crypto exchanges out there such as BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, and Bancor Network. There's a good chance that Aion, with its unique approach of solving interoperability issues, will become somewhat of a necessity for the cryptosphere in the following period.
