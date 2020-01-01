AI Crystal Node（AICRYNODE）信息

The AI Crystal Node token is a utility token integral to the Crynode network, designed to facilitate access to AI-powered services within the ecosystem. This token is essential for both developers running AI nodes and users seeking AI services, making it a crucial part of Crynode’s functionality. Created through a fair launch, the token was distributed without any VC involvement, ensuring a community-focused approach. With a fixed supply, the token is intended to align incentives across the network, driving sustainable growth and engagement. This decentralized, community-first model aims to make AI services more accessible and equitable.