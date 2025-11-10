The Dog of Uniswap & Unichain. Abe is the pet dog of Hayden Adams, the CEO of Uniswap and Unichain. Born on Unichain, Abe also roams across Ethereum and Base, symbolizing the strength of Uniswap’s ecosystem.

Abe is on a mission to become the #1 memecoin across Uniswap and Unichain, surpassing all other memecoins launched on Uniswap combined.

Abe is the adorable pet dog of Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap & Unichain – making him the true king of Uniswap & Unichain!

You can find Abe on the chains where Uniswap thrives most: Unichain, Ethereum, and Base. Uniswap started DEFI trading, now Abe is on a mission to be the #1 memecoin on Uniswap & Unichain, surpassing all other memecoins launched on Uniswap combined!