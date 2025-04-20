Vine Coin（VINE）代币经济学
Vine Coin（VINE）信息
短视频平台VINE创始人发的官方币，在2016年VINE被关闭，马斯克提及重启。
Vine Coin（VINE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Vine Coin（VINE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Vine Coin（VINE）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 VINE 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine platform. Its token economics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, long-term commitment, and community growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain & Standard: Solana, using the SPL token standard.
- Consensus: Joint Proof of Stake and Proof of History.
- Maximum Supply: 1 billion VINE tokens.
- Current Circulation: 999 million VINE (as of early 2025), with a focus on liquidity.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is distributed across several categories, each with distinct vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking/Locking Details
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at launch
|Team
|20%
|Gradual vesting, locked to incentivize long-term commitment
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Released over time to support ecosystem growth
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Vested, gradual unlocking for early backers/private sale participants
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and ecosystem development, released over time
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion and adoption, released as needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for long-term sustainability and planning
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|Reserved for exchange liquidity, unlocked as needed
|Dev Wallet
|5% (of 1B supply)
|Locked until April 20, 2025, to demonstrate project stability
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: VINE is intended as a meme coin and a symbol of support for the Vine legacy, not as a security or investment contract.
- Ecosystem Participation: Tokens are used to incentivize community engagement, content creation, and participation in campaigns (e.g., airdrops, hashtag campaigns, influencer collaborations).
- Staking: Users can stake VINE tokens on supported platforms to earn rewards, contributing to network security and growth.
- Trading: VINE is available for trading on major exchanges (e.g., Bybit, BYDFi, OKX), with high liquidity and active trading pairs.
- Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and partnership announcements drive user acquisition and ecosystem expansion.
Locking Mechanism
- Team & Investor Tokens: Subject to vesting schedules, with gradual unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
- Dev Wallet: 5% of total supply locked until April 20, 2025.
- Foundation & Ecosystem Funds: Locked and released in phases to support ongoing development and sustainability.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch for initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked linearly or in staggered phases from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
- Full Unlock: By July 2029, 100% of the total supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
- Dev Wallet Unlock: Scheduled for April 20, 2025.
Summary Table
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate
|Team
|20%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Livestreaming
|3%
|As needed
|Foundation
|2%
|Gradual (2025–2029)
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|As needed
|Dev Wallet
|5%
|Locked until April 20, 2025
Additional Notes
- Vesting Strategy: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize risks of sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term commitment, and foster sustainable ecosystem growth.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting the project's emphasis on user engagement and platform development.
- Risk Disclosure: VINE is highly volatile, with no guarantee of future utility or value. It is not intended as an investment vehicle.
Conclusion
Vine Coin’s token economics are structured to balance immediate liquidity with long-term ecosystem incentives. The progressive unlocking, significant community allocation, and clear vesting schedules aim to support both stability and growth, while the locking mechanisms ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s long-term vision.
Vine Coin（VINE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Vine Coin（VINE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 VINE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
VINE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 VINE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 VINE 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。