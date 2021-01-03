Bittensor（TAO）代币经济学

Bittensor（TAO）代币经济学

深入了解 Bittensor（TAO），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Bittensor（TAO）信息

Bittensor 是一種開源協議，為分散的、基於區塊鏈的、標記化的機器學習網絡提供支持。該項目旨在通過引入優化的訓練策略來加速人工智能的發展，在該策略中，模型在激勵、迭代的生態系統中進行交互，同時推進一種更公平和協作的所有權和訪問方法。

币种官网：
https://bittensor.com
币种白皮书：
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VnsobL6lIAAqcA1_Tbm8AYIQscfJV4KU/view?usp=sharing
区块查询：
https://bittensor.com/scan

Bittensor（TAO）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Bittensor（TAO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
总供应量：
流通量：
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
最高价：
最低价：
当前价格：
Bittensor（TAO）深度代币结构解析

深入了解 TAO 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。

Bittensor’s TAO token underpins a decentralized, incentive-driven network for AI and computational resources. Its tokenomics are designed to balance network growth, security, and utility through a dynamic, emission-based model. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: 21,000,000 TAO
  • Issuance Rate: 1 TAO is issued every block (approximately every 12 seconds), equating to 7,200 TAO per day.
  • Halvening Cycle: The issuance rate is halved each time 50% of the remaining supply to be mined is issued. The first halvening occurs after 50% of the total supply is mined, and subsequent halvenings occur at each 50% threshold of the remaining supply.
  • Dynamic Emissions: The protocol can dynamically adjust emissions to subnets based on price signals and subnet performance, as proposed in the Dynamic TAO architecture.

Allocation Mechanism

Token Distribution Table

RecipientAllocation (%)Description
Subnet Owner18%Fixed allocation for subnet owners
Miners41%Incentivizes computational and blockchain-related services
Validators41%Rewards for network governance and validation duties
└─ Delegators(82% of 41%)Delegators receive the majority of validator rewards via delegation
└─ Validators(18% of 41%)Validators retain a smaller portion for direct contribution
  • Subnet Allocation: Emissions from the root network are distributed to subnets based on validator votes.
  • Validator Delegation: Within the validator share, 82% is distributed to delegators, and 18% remains with validators.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: TAO is used to incentivize miners, validators, and subnet owners for contributing resources and maintaining network security.
  • Subnet Creation Fee: Users pay a minimum of 100 TAO to create a subnet, with the fee potentially increasing based on demand.
  • Staking: As of December 2024, ~5.97 million TAO (~80.95% of the total token supply) is staked across validators, with significant concentration among the top five validators.
  • Rewards: Participants earn TAO for performing useful tasks (mining, validating, subnet operation) and can receive additional rewards and fees.
  • Recycling: TAO tokens sent to the “recycle bin” are removed from circulation and returned to the unissued supply for future emissions.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: TAO tokens staked with validators are locked for the duration of the staking period, which is determined by the network’s protocol and validator requirements.
  • Delegation: Delegators can stake TAO with validators, subject to the validator’s terms and the network’s staking rules.

Unlocking Time

Allocation RecipientUnlock Start DateUnlock End DateUnlock Mechanism
TAO Miners and Validators2021-01-032075-08-03100% allocation, distributed daily with halvening
  • Continuous Unlocking: All TAO emissions are distributed daily to miners and validators, with the unlocking process continuing until the maximum supply is reached (projected to 2075).
  • No Cliff or Vesting: There is no evidence of cliff or vesting schedules; tokens are unlocked and distributed as they are mined.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance1 TAO/block (~12s), halvening at 50% mined, dynamic emissions possible
Allocation18% Subnet Owner, 41% Miners, 41% Validators (82% to Delegators, 18% to Validators)
Usage/IncentivesMining, validation, subnet creation, staking, delegation, network fees
LockingStaking lock for validators and delegators
UnlockingDaily, continuous, from 2021-01-03 to 2075-08-03, no cliff/vesting

Additional Notes

  • Governance: Validator votes determine subnet emission allocations. Proposals like Dynamic TAO may further optimize emissions based on subnet value.
  • Network Security: The incentive structure is designed to maximize honest participation and resist collusion.
  • Scalability: The architecture supports dynamic subnet creation and emission adjustment to meet AI and computational demand.

Bittensor’s tokenomics are engineered for long-term sustainability, decentralization, and adaptability, supporting a robust ecosystem for decentralized AI and computational services.

Bittensor（TAO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Bittensor（TAO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 TAO 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

TAO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 TAO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 TAO 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。