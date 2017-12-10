AaveToken（AAVE）代币经济学
AaveToken（AAVE）信息
Aave 是一個開源的去中心化借貸協議，為用戶提供存款和借貸服務。借貸雙方用戶的存款利率與貸款利率是根據平臺借款量和存款量通過演算法來計算得到的，並且平臺採用 Chainlink 的預言機來保證抵押物價格的公平性
AaveToken（AAVE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 AaveToken（AAVE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
AaveToken（AAVE）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 AAVE 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Aave (AAVE) is one of the most prominent DeFi protocols, with comprehensive tokenomics that drive its governance, incentivize ecosystem participation, underpin security, and ensure protocol sustainability. Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown encompassing its issuance, allocation, utility and incentive mechanisms, as well as the token’s locking and unlocking rules.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Original Token & Migration:
Aave initially launched as ETHLend using LEND tokens. In 2020, a migration occurred (100 LEND = 1 AAVE).
-
Max Supply:
The AAVE token has a fixed maximum supply of 16 million.
-
Initial Distribution:
- 13 million AAVE allocated to LEND holders for migration (claimable at 100:1 ratio).
- 3 million AAVE minted into the Aave Ecosystem Reserve at genesis.
-
Unlock Schedule:
Most of the tokens became available to the community and Ecosystem Reserve at launch (Sept. 24, 2020), avoiding long-term vesting cliffs commonly seen in early token launches. Earlier LEND allocations had specific unlock dates ranging from 2017 to 2020, primarily via instant “cliff” unlocks.
Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount
|Allocation Recipient
|Group
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Timing
|2017-12-10
|10,000,000
|Public Sale
|Public Investors
|Cliff
|Instant
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|Instant
|2017-12-10+
|Small amounts
|Promotions, Core Dev, etc.
|Company/Treasury, Team
|Cliff
|Instant
Allocation Mechanism
Genesis Allocation Breakdown
|Allocation Category
|Amount (AAVE)
|% of Max Supply
|LEND Holders (public)
|13,000,000
|81.25%
|Ecosystem Reserve
|3,000,000
|18.75%
|Total
|16,000,000
|100%
- Prior LEND allocations to team, development, and marketing were distributed via scheduled unlocks up to 2020.
- The Ecosystem Reserve is controlled via on-chain governance, used to fund incentives, grants, and liquidity programs.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Use Cases:
-
Governance:
AAVE is the sole governance token; users must hold or stake AAVE/stkAAVE to submit/vote on proposals.
- Minimum of 1,600 AAVE is required to submit proposals.
-
Platform Incentives:
- Safety Module Staking: Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT, GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop protocol insolvency risk. In return, they earn daily “Safety Incentive” rewards, totaling 820 AAVE/day (from the Ecosystem Reserve).
- Liquidity Mining: Historical use of stkAAVE for incentivizing depositors/borrowers, mostly on Aave V2 (since discontinued in 2022).
- Grants and Ecosystem Initiatives: Funding grants for ecosystem development (via Grants DAO), integration incentives, developer bounties.
-
Collateral:
AAVE can be posted as collateral on Aave markets but cannot be borrowed from the protocol.
Fee Sharing & Returns:
- Staked AAVE earns Safety Incentives and may qualify for other protocol earnings based on governance decisions.
- Rate and scope of incentives may be altered by governance.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
Staking (Safety Module):
-
Locking:
- Users must stake AAVE/ABPT/GHO to the Safety Module, receiving corresponding staked tokens (stkAAVE, etc.).
- Staked tokens are subject to a “cooldown period” before they can be withdrawn.
-
Unlocking / Cooldown:
- The cooldown period is currently 20 days (as of April 2024), adjustable by governance.
- After the cooldown period, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, the cooldown resets.
- During staking, users are exposed to “Shortfall Event” risk, where up to 30% of staked assets may be slashed if the protocol suffers insolvency.
Unlock Schedule for Early Allocations:
Many early allocations (for LEND team/dev/marketing) were distributed with immediate (“cliff”) unlocks—biannual tranche releases between 2017-2019. By 2020, these allocations had fully unlocked.
Network Deployments & Ecosystem Position
- AAVE is live on multiple EVM-compatible chains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more.
- The AAVE token contract and its staking system have been professionally audited multiple times and have successfully withstood several DeFi stress events.
Additional Notes
- The Aave DAO determines future incentive schemes, liquidity mining campaigns, or further treasury deployment.
- Aave’s transition from LEND to AAVE, and then ongoing multichain expansion, optimized for both security and flexibility.
- The protocol is widely regarded as having one of the fairest and most transparent distributions, with strong community/DAO control over its treasury.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Mechanism
|Issuance
|Fixed Max Supply: 16M AAVE. Migration: LEND→AAVE in 2020
|Allocation
|LEND Holders (81.25%), Ecosystem Reserve (18.75%)
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards (820 AAVE/day), historic liquidity mining, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|Staking in Safety Module; subject to cooldown (20 days)
|Unlocking
|Must wait for cooldown, then withdraw within 2 days; historical allocations were instant
|DAO Control
|Ecosystem Reserve, rewards, and proposal creation all governed on-chain
Critical Insights & Implications
- Decentralized Governance: Empowerment of token holders through both on-chain and cross-chain voting, with a robust, battle-tested governance model (V3).
- Security and Incentive Alignment: The Safety Module aligns incentives to secure protocol funds—staking risk is paired with attractive incentives, fully controlled by DAO.
- Sustainable Distribution: Most major emissions are complete; inflation risk is minimized. Ongoing rewards are sourced from the Reserve and approved via governance.
- Active Ecosystem: Grants, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem incentives continue under DAO stewardship, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness.
Aave’s tokenomics balance strong security, decentralized governance, and user incentives, serving as a design reference across the DeFi landscape.
AaveToken（AAVE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 AaveToken（AAVE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 AAVE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
AAVE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 AAVE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 AAVE 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。