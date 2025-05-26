Tokenomics của Vine Coin (VINE)
Thông tin Vine Coin (VINE)
Tiền mã hoá chính thức được ra mắt bởi nhà sáng lập nền tảng video ngắn VINE. VINE đã đóng cửa vào năm 2016 và Elon Musk đã đề cập đến việc khởi động lại nền tảng này.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Vine Coin (VINE)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Vine Coin (VINE), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Vine Coin (VINE)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token VINE. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Vine Coin has a total supply of 1 billion ($VINE) tokens, as confirmed by recent time-series data, which shows a stable total supply of 1 billion tokens from May 26, 2025, through June 2, 2025.
- Initial Genesis Event: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or periodic emissions; all tokens were issued at genesis or via a single initial allocation event.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although complete granular breakdown is unavailable, explicit details confirm:
- Development Wallet: 5% of the total supply, or 50 million $VINE, is allocated to a dedicated development wallet.
- Community and Ecosystem: The remaining 95% likely covers categories typical for crypto projects, such as liquidity, rewards, ecosystem/incentives, investors, and possibly team and advisors. However, precise percentages are not disclosed in current public materials.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Project Mission: Vine Coin is designed to support American-based video content creation, celebrating the creativity and community that characterized the original Vine platform.
- Token Utility: While specifics (e.g., governance voting, staking, or fee deduction) are not detailed, the project's stated commitment to community and ecosystem growth suggests token use in incentivizing platform adoption, participation, and user-generated content.
- Long-Term Incentives: The long-term lockup of development funds indicates ongoing support and rewards for ecosystem evolution, aiming to enhance platform stability rather than short-term speculation.
4. Lock Up Mechanism
- Development Fund Lock: 5% of total $VINE supply is “securely locked” in the development wallet, acting as a reserve for project growth, technology upgrades, and possibly future incentive schemes.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Time
- Development Wallet Unlock: The lockup period for the development allocation extends until April 20th, 2025.
- This means these tokens cannot be moved or sold until that date, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable, long-term project growth.
There is no public evidence of additional staged or cliff unlocks for other categories, though this does not preclude their existence; simply, no further information was found in available official materials.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B supply, no ongoing issuance
|Allocation
|5% to development (locked until April 20, 2025); rest likely to ecosystem, community, etc.
|Usage / Incentive
|Ecosystem incentives, likely for platform participation and support for video creators
|Lockup
|Development fund: 5% locked until April 20, 2025
|Unlocking
|Dev wallet unlocks on April 20, 2025
Analytical Perspective
- Long-Term Alignment: The lock on the developer allocation is a standard practice aimed at aligning founding team incentives with long-term platform success, and at reducing risk of short-term selling pressure.
- Transparency and Stability: Stability in total supply and clear communication of lockup timelines help foster transparency, which is valuable for investor and community trust.
- Gaps & Recommendations: While the development allocation and lockup are well-communicated, granular data on allocations for investors, teams, community funds, and incentives would provide a fuller view. Prospective participants should seek further disclosures or conduct diligence before participating deeply in the Vine Coin ecosystem.
In summary: Vine Coin adopts a fixed-supply model with a clear, time-bound lockup for its development fund, prioritizing long-term project commitment and ecosystem support, although more detailed category breakdowns and incentive mechanisms are advisable for comprehensive due diligence.
Tokenomics của Vine Coin (VINE): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Vine Coin (VINE) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token VINE tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token VINE có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của VINE, hãy khám phá giá token VINE theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua VINE
Bạn muốn thêm Vine Coin (VINE) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua VINE, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá Vine Coin (VINE)
Phân tích lịch sử giá VINE giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá VINE
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của VINE? Trang dự đoán giá VINE của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua Vine Coin (VINE)
Số lượng
1 VINE = 0.03033 USD