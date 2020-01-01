Tokenomics của Qubic (QUBIC)
Thông tin Qubic (QUBIC)
Qubic tiên phong trong công nghệ AI bằng cách tích hợp mạng Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) với khung AI mã nguồn mở. Nền tảng mạnh mẽ này hỗ trợ các giao dịch không phí và có các hợp đồng thông minh tốc độ cao, có khả năng xử lý lên đến 40 triệu giao dịch mỗi giây (TPS), được hỗ trợ bởi cơ chế đồng thuận dựa trên quorum. Được sáng lập bởi Sergey Ivancheglo, còn được biết đến với cái tên come-from-beyond và là đồng sáng lập của IOTA và NXT, Qubic tận dụng tài nguyên CPU và GPU thông qua các miner AI. Mục tiêu của chúng tôi là dân chủ hóa quyền truy cập vào Trí tuệ nhân tạo tổng hợp (AGI), định nghĩa lại vai trò của AI trong công nghệ hàng ngày.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Qubic (QUBIC)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Qubic (QUBIC), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Qubic (QUBIC)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token QUBIC. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Overview
Qubic (Qubic Unit, "QU") powers the Qubic Network, serving as both the native cryptocurrency and a main economic incentive mechanism. The platform's design combines distributed ledger technology with decentralized computing, enabling microtransactions, smart contract execution, and open participation.
Issuance Mechanism
Qubic deploys a hybrid issuance system:
- Initial Supply Allocation: Details on genesis supply, pre-mines, or ICO-style distribution are not explicitly available from current public sources. Most indications suggest a fair launch or community-centric minting.
- On-Chain Staking and Burning: New token issuance is likely influenced by on-network activities (e.g., rewards for Computors/nodes) and a burn mechanism that permanently removes coins from circulation, imparting deflationary properties.
Burn and Deflation
- Burn Mechanism: Part of QUs are regularly burned. This reduces supply and supports long-term value by inducing scarcity.
Token Allocation Mechanism
- No explicit breakdown of initial supply allocation (i.e., team, investors, community, ecosystem, DAO) is currently available from primary sources, distinguishing it from many ICO-era projects.
- Community-centric participation is emphasized, with Computors and active network participants earning QUs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The Qubic token is designed for:
- Transaction Fees: Payment for smart contract execution and distributed computing resources.
- Incentivizing Participation: Rewards for Computors (node operators) who validate the network.
- Quorum-Based Governance: QUs may be used to participate in network decisions and consensus.
- Staking: Via QEarn, users lock QUs to earn high yields. Stakers receive rewards, while early withdrawals incur penalties.
- Penalty Redistribution: Penalties from early withdrawal are redistributed to committed stakers, increasing long-term value for those who remain locked in.
- Burning: Deflation through recurring burns.
QEarn Summary
|Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Users lock QUs for yield
|Early Withdrawal Penalty
|Penalty incurred, reducing effective yield, but redistributed among stakers
|Burn Mechanism
|Continual supply reduction via coin burning
Further reading: QEarn Introduction, QEarn analysis
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Locking
|Users can lock QUs through QEarn for fixed periods. Participation in ecosystem features may also require locks.
|Unlocking
|Users may unlock at any time, but withdrawals before the end of the committed staking period result in penalties.
|Penalty
|Withdrawals before lock expiration incur fees; these are distributed among remaining stakers.
- No strict vesting or schedule-based unlocking is evidenced for primary supply. The principal locking/unlocking features apply to user staking and incentive participation.
Quantitative Breakdown
- As of now, there are no published comprehensive allocation tables or vesting schedules for Qubic, nor on-chain unlock event logs disclosed by the project or on major analytics aggregators. This stands in contrast with standardized ICO projects, which usually publish detailed quantitative figures for tokens in team, investor, treasury, or ecosystem allocations.
Analytical Perspective and Implications
- Decentralized Incentive Model: Qubic's reliance on dynamic, usage-driven issuance, penalty redistribution, and deflation via burning distinguishes it from ICO- or venture-led networks.
- Transparency: The absence of large, cliff-based unlock events or preset vesting schedules may enhance security against supply shocks—but limits granular external analysis.
- Staker Commitment: The penalty-redistribution mechanism encourages long-term ecosystem engagement and discourages speculative short-term holding.
- Deflationary Dynamics: Regular burning and incentivized staking can reduce speculative overhang and boost token value over time.
- Governance Exposure: If QUs are used in quorum governance, accumulation and long-term staking also translate to influence over network direction.
Limitations:
- Lack of on-chain quantitative supply/unlock data or official project breakdowns for allocations and long-term supply schedules. Qubic’s model remains dynamic and more community-driven, unlike traditional cap-table releases.
Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism / Details
|Issuance
|Usage and activity-based; burning induces deflation
|Allocation
|Not formally disclosed, emphasizes fair/community circulation
|Usage
|Fees, network incentives, governance, staking
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, penalty redistribution, burn-driven scarcity
|Locking/Unlocking
|User-chosen periods; early withdrawals penalized; no centralized vesting
|Unlock Schedules
|Not published; mainly user-driven via staking mechanisms
For the latest updates and protocol specifics, review Qubic’s blog and governance pages, as token economic models may evolve over time.
Tokenomics của Qubic (QUBIC): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Qubic (QUBIC) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token QUBIC tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token QUBIC có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của QUBIC, hãy khám phá giá token QUBIC theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua QUBIC
Bạn muốn thêm Qubic (QUBIC) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua QUBIC, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá Qubic (QUBIC)
Phân tích lịch sử giá QUBIC giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá QUBIC
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của QUBIC? Trang dự đoán giá QUBIC của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua Qubic (QUBIC)
Số lượng
1 QUBIC = 0.0000015375 USD