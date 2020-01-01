Tokenomics của Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Thông tin Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Moo Deng là meme coin trên chuỗi Solana.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Moo Deng (MOODENG), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token MOODENG. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
Moo Deng ($MOODENG) employs a straightforward issuance mechanism characteristic of many Solana-based memecoins and inspired by the "Pumpfun tokenomics" model. The entire token supply was minted at launch with a fixed total supply of 989,971,791 tokens. There is no emission schedule, inflation, or future minting; all tokens were created at the genesis event.
Allocation Mechanism
The available information indicates that Moo Deng’s token allocation follows the minimalist mold set by meme tokens on Solana, which typically feature no complex or multi-stage vesting or team/investor allocations. All tokens were made available to the market at launch. The contract address is publicly listed, and the acquisition process involves simply swapping SOL for MOODENG using decentralized tools like Phantom wallet and platforms such as Moonshot.
- Total Supply: 989,971,791 $MOODENG
- Circulating Supply: As of the latest data, essentially the full supply is in circulation (c. 989,971,791), implying no reserved lockers or staged releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
As a memecoin, $MOODENG does not publicly list sophisticated incentives or utility beyond community engagement, trading, and social identity. Key use cases include:
- Trading & Speculation: Primary incentive is market participation and potential price appreciation.
- Community & Social Engagement: Users are encouraged to create and share personalized PFPs (profile pictures) and join the “moo-gang.”
- Planned Additions: The project’s website hints at upcoming features, possibly for deeper community-oriented activities or memes, but no DeFi, staking, or governance functions have been disclosed as of now.
Lock-Up Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal lock-up mechanisms for $MOODENG. Tokens were distributed freely at launch, without vesting schedules, cliffs, or contractual locks on any subset of tokens. This approach aligns with standard practices among Solana-based memecoins: immediate and total supply deployment to foster market-driven distribution.
Unlocking Time
Since there is no vesting or lock-up, there are no relevant unlock dates for the token. All tokens have been unlocked since inception and are immediately tradeable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply; all tokens minted at genesis
|Allocation
|100% released to public; no pre-sale, investor, or team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Trading, community building, meme culture
|Lock-Up Mechanism
|None
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate (all tokens)
Analysis & Context
- Simplicity vs. Security: Moo Deng’s approach favors radical transparency and avoids trust dependencies on founders, private backers, or central team control. This can be appealing for meme coin communities who prioritize fairness and permissionless participation, albeit at the cost of foregoing incentives for long-term development or utility-driven demand.
- Volatility & Speculation Risks: With all tokens in free float and no structural incentives beyond social phenomena, the price and participation are likely to be highly volatile and sentiment-driven.
- No Unlock-Related Pressure: The absence of future unlocks prevents periodic supply shocks commonly seen in projects with staged vesting. This can reduce medium-term sell pressure but does not eliminate other risks.
Conclusion
Moo Deng exemplifies the "fair launch" ethos of meme tokens: open distribution, no lockups, all tokens tradable from day one, and primary value derived from community popularity and meme virality rather than explicit incentive engineering or utility design.
For further insights or updates, consult the Moo Deng official website or on-chain token address (ED5nyyWEzpPPiWimP8vYm7sD7TD3LAt3Q3gRTWHzPJBY) to track real-time supply and transaction activity.
Tokenomics của Moo Deng (MOODENG): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Moo Deng (MOODENG) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token MOODENG tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token MOODENG có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của MOODENG, hãy khám phá giá token MOODENG theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua MOODENG
Bạn muốn thêm Moo Deng (MOODENG) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua MOODENG, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Phân tích lịch sử giá MOODENG giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá MOODENG
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của MOODENG? Trang dự đoán giá MOODENG của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Số lượng
1 MOODENG = 0.14535 USD