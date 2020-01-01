Tokenomics của Ethena (ENA)
Ethena là một giao thức đô la tổng hợp được xây dựng trên Ethereum sẽ cung cấp giải pháp tiền mã hóa gốc không phụ thuộc vào cơ sở hạ tầng hệ thống ngân hàng truyền thống.
Overview
Ethena is a DeFi protocol focused on creating a synthetic dollar (USDe) backed by delta-hedged Ethereum and Bitcoin collateral, and features the ENA governance token. Ethena's tokenomics are designed to balance rapid decentralized adoption, sustained ecosystem growth, investor/staff alignment, and carefully managed token release to minimize adverse market impacts.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- ENA Token Generation: The ENA governance token was launched shortly after the completion of the Shard Campaign (an incentive points program) and airdrop in April 2024.
- Initial Distribution: The main distribution event was the airdrop of 75M ENA (5% of total supply) to Shard Campaign participants. The remaining tokens are subject to various vesting and lock-up schedules (detailed below) and ongoing ecosystem/investor allocations.
- Total Supply: The maximum ENA supply is capped at 1.5 billion tokens.
- Point-Based Incentives: Pre-launch distribution relied on a point (Shard) system. Users earned Shards by interacting with the protocol (e.g., holding, staking, locking USDe; providing liquidity). The amount of ENA airdropped was a function of Shard holdings at campaign end, while additional ENA will be gradually released per the vesting schedules.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Share of Total Supply
|Lock/Cliff/Vesting Details
|Core Contributors
|30%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Foundation
|15%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Investors
|25%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Ecosystem & Airdrop
|25%
|Airdrop 5% immediate (Shard campaign); rest vested for ecosystem
|Retrodrop/Marketing/Liquidity
|5%
|Mixed vesting; some allocated for early marketing, LP, listing
- Ecosystem/Airdrop: 75M ENA (~5%) were immediately distributed by airdrop; the rest are earmarked for future ecosystem incentives, integrations, and possibly future airdrops or partnerships.
- Team and Foundation: Subject to strict lock-ups and vesting to ensure long-term commitment.
- Investors: Locked per industry norms—annual lock plus gradual vesting.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance Utility: ENA is the governance token. Holders will have rights to vote on:
- Risk frameworks, collateral composition, exchange/custodian integrations
- Reserve fund management
- Yield allocation to sUSDe holders
- Strategic/technical upgrades
- Earning ENA: Besides purchase or secondary market, most ENA was initially earned through ecosystem participation (via the Shard points program). Future releases may also target users/governance participants, liquidity providers, and stakers.
- Yield and Rewards: Ethena participants can lock their USDe, stake to earn sUSDe (which accrues protocol yield), or provide liquidity, with rewards in ENA and/or sUSDe.
- Incentive Shards: Shard campaigns rewarded protocol engagement. Shard earning multipliers changed over time, with the highest boosts granted to riskier or more “sticky” actions (LP locking, Pendle LPs, direct USDe locking).
4. Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlock Schedule
- Airdrop Vesting: Top 2,000 addresses from the Shard campaign leaderboard have a six-month linear vest on half their ENA airdrop allocation.
- Core, Foundation, Investors: Tokens for these parties are subject to:
- 12 months full lock (no release)
- 25% cliff after lock period ends (i.e., 25% unlocks at month 12)
- Remainder (75%) vests monthly over subsequent 36 months.
- Liquidity, Marketing, Retrodrops: These allocations generally had shorter (or immediate) unlocks to bootstrap liquidity, partnerships, and early adoption.
Unlock Schedule Key Points
- The largest unlocks occur annually, post-cliff, and then stream gradually over three years.
- For example, unlock events in the next year (from March 2025 onward) primarily involve monthly unlocks in the 62.5M–112.5M ENA range per month, spread across categories.
- Top airdrop earners have an additional custom vesting, ensuring non-early dump of supply.
5. Implications, Nuances, and Limitations
- Staged Release: Gradual, multi-year unlocks are meant to prevent dilution shocks and align incentives for developers, investors, and the community.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial ecosystem allocation allows for continued rewards, partnership integration, and liquidity incentives, making Ethena highly agile in ongoing user acquisition.
- Governance & Value Accrual: As sUSDe/ENA holders gain control over protocol parameters, value may further accrue to ENA via revenue sharing, protocol upgrades, or meta-governance.
- Counterarguments: Early-stage projects with large future unlocks (especially to insiders/founders) face risks if growth targets aren’t met—potential for sell pressure, governance capture, or incentive misalignment.
- Actionable Insights:
- Users can maximize exposure by early participation and engagement, and by monitoring governance changes that might alter yield allocations or future airdrop criteria.
- Investors should track unlocks closely, as major events could impact price and liquidity.
6. Summary Table of Ethena Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1.5B ENA maximum; airdrop and vesting (no ICO/IFO)
|Allocation
|30% Core, 25% Investor, 15% Foundation, 25% Ecosystem/Airdrop, 5% Marketing/Liquidity
|Usage
|Governance, yield incentives, liquidity rewards
|Incentives
|Shard campaign, direct participation rewards, future ecosystem grants
|Lock-Up/Unlock
|1 yr lock + 25% cliff, then 3 yr linear vest; custom for airdrop recipients
7. References for Further Reading
- Messari Reports: “Ethena – The Goddess of Yield" (March 2024)
- Project Documentation, Airdrop/Shard Campaign terms
Conclusion
Ethena's ENA tokenomics are structured to bootstrap early growth, reward protocol and liquidity engagement, and prevent sudden dilution, with significant powers reserved for long-term stakers/governors. Its launch is emblematic of the latest DeFi “points meta,” but overlays best-practice vesting and lock-up protocols—maximizing opportunities for committed users while minimizing opportunistic extraction from insiders and speculators. The real test will be in the protocol’s ability to maintain excitement and value accrual long after the initial unlock periods and reward campaigns end.
Analysis prepared using verified data and research as of June 2025.
Tokenomics của Ethena (ENA): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Ethena (ENA) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ENA tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ENA có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ENA, hãy khám phá giá token ENA theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá Ethena (ENA)
Phân tích lịch sử giá ENA giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá ENA
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của ENA? Trang dự đoán giá ENA của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
