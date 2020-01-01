Токеноміка Magic Square (SQR)
What is Magic Square (SQR)?
Magic Square is an immersive Discovery & Engagement Platform for the Web3 Crypto Ecosystem, empowering users to explore a wide array of community-vetted apps and games. Discover exciting rewards, engaging giveaways, and unlock incredible use-to-earn opportunities within our platform. The native utility token SQR is hosted on BNB Smart Chain. SQR powers all aspects of the Magic Square ecosystem and allows for the seamless integration of users, developers, and validators.
What Makes Magic Square Unique?
Magic Square is a vibrant community-driven app store for web3 applications, providing crypto users with a seamless and intuitive interface. Our primary objective is to foster widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps by attracting new users to the ecosystem. With our user-friendly platform and diverse app selection, we simplify web3 interaction, empowering individuals to navigate the crypto world with ease. Checkout the Magic Store here. At Magic Square, we go beyond just offering an app store. We provide a range of exciting features designed to enhance the community experience. These include Magic Boost, an affiliate platform that rewards users for spreading the word; Hot Offers, which provide exclusive web3 deals; a Referral Program that encourages users to invite others to join; Karma Rewards, recognizing and incentivizing active community participation; Project Validation, allowing users to have a say in shaping the platform. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Together, we can unlock the true potential of web3 and create a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape. Magic Square is backed by World-Class Investors and Partners: Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Kucoin Labs, Gate.io, Huobi Ventures, IQ Protocol, GSR, Dao Maker, AlphaGrep, Crypto.com, Forty two, Gravity Ventures
##Who Are the Founders of SQR Protocol? Magic Square is the visionary creation of Andrey Nayman, a renowned Ph.D. and former Managing Director at Radical Ventures. With over 15 years of expertise in FinTech and a profound understanding of blockchain development, Nayman has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Notably, he was an active participant in the Ethereum ICO, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of decentralized technologies. Under Nayman's guidance, Magic Square has evolved into a formidable project supported by a team of accomplished product developers and project managers. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the success of this groundbreaking venture.
##Where can you buy Magic Square? This information will be disclosed with the launch of the Public Sale, which is set for 2023. To learn more about this project check https://linktr.ee/MagicSquare.
Токеноміка та аналіз ціни Magic Square (SQR)
Ознайомтеся з ключовими даними про токеноміку та ціну токена Magic Square (SQR), включаючи ринкову капіталізацію, деталі пропозиції, FDV та історію ціни. Отримайте уявлення про поточну вартість токена та його позицію на ринку одним поглядом.
Токеноміка Magic Square (SQR): пояснення ключових показників та варіанти використання
Розуміння токеноміки Magic Square (SQR) є важливим для аналізу його довгострокової цінності, стійкості та потенціалу.
Ключові показники та як вони розраховуються:
Загальна пропозиція:
Максимальна кількість токенів SQR, які були або будуть коли-небудь створені.
Циркуляційна пропозиція:
Кількість токенів, доступних на ринку та які перебувають у вільному обігу серед користувачів.
Максимальна пропозиція:
Максимальна жорстка межа загальної кількості токенів SQR, яка може існувати.
FDV (повністю розведена вартість):
Розраховується як поточна ціна × максимальна пропозиція, що дає прогноз загальної ринкової капіталізації, якщо всі токени знаходяться в обігу.
Рівень інфляції:
Показує, як швидко вводяться нові токени, що впливає на дефіцит і довгострокову динаміку цін.
Чому ці показники важливі для трейдерів?
Висока циркуляційна пропозиція = більша ліквідність.
Обмежена максимальна пропозиція + низька інфляція = потенціал для довгострокового зростання цін.
Прозорий розподіл токенів = краща довіра до проєкту та нижчий ризик централізованого контролю.
Висока FDV з низькою поточною ринковою капіталізацією = можливі сигнали переоцінки.
Тепер, коли ви розумієте токеноміку SQR, досліджуйте ціну токена SQR в реальному часі!
