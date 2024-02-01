ZYPTO | ZYPTO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZYPTO Quick Project Information
Zypto - A Collaborative Approach to Mainstream Adoption. Zypto is not just a company, but rather a collaborative movement together with the Zypto Token community, known as the Zyptonians.You can find more information about ZYPTO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZYPTO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZYPTO (ZYPTO) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZYPTO
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZYPTO or access MEXC ZYPTO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZYPTO to gain higher income. Trade ZYPTO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZYPTO
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000