Zynecoin is the coin of the Wethio blockchain. The latter was created 4 years ago, it hosts 157 decentralized masternodes. Dapps have been developed; Wethio wallet, Wethio scan, Wethio stats, Wethio pool, among others, as well as bridges to ethereum and binance chain.