Zynecoin is the coin of the Wethio blockchain. The latter was created 4 years ago, it hosts 157 decentralized masternodes. Dapps have been developed; Wethio wallet, Wethio scan, Wethio stats, Wethio pool, among others, as well as bridges to ethereum and binance chain.You can find more information about ZYN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenZYN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,150,000