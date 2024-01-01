You can find more information about ZETRIX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Zetrix is a Layer-1 Public Blockchain designed for Government and Enterprise level Web3 applications. Zetrix builds next generation real-world applications harnessing AI and Blockchain Technologies. The Zetrix network proudly collaborates and connects with China’s National Blockchain, Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure & Facilities, enabling cross-border data transfer and is compatible with leading Public Chains such as Ethereum and Private Chains such as Hyperledger.