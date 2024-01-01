ZetaChain | ZETA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZetaChain Quick Project Information
ZetaChain is both a layer 1 (L1) blockchain and a smart contract platform with built-in connectivity to all blockchains and layers. It is the only public blockchain with smart contracts that can manage assets, data, & liquidity on any chain, even ones that don’t have native smart contract capabilities, like Bitcoin.You can find more information about ZetaChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZETA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZETA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZETA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000