mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

ZetaChain | ZETA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

ZetaChain Quick Project Information

ZetaChain is both a layer 1 (L1) blockchain and a smart contract platform with built-in connectivity to all blockchains and layers. It is the only public blockchain with smart contracts that can manage assets, data, & liquidity on any chain, even ones that don’t have native smart contract capabilities, like Bitcoin.
You can find more information about ZetaChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ZETA Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZetaChain (ZETA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZETA on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZetaChain or access MEXC ZETA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZetaChain to gain higher income. Trade ZETA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZETA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZETA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000
ZETA Price CalculatorHow to buy ZetaChain

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM