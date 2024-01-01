ZERO | ZERO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZERO Quick Project Information
ZERO is a new Meta protocol on Solana just dropped and is aiming to solve both fair launch and liquidity bootstrapping for Memecoins and NFTs.You can find more information about ZERO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZERO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ZERO (ZERO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ZERO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ZERO or access MEXC ZERO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ZERO to gain higher income. Trade ZERO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenZERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZERO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000