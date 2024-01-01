YOLO | YOLO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
YOLO Quick Project Information
Born from the recognition that joy is an essential element missing in the cryptocurrency space, YOLO Token endeavors to redefine the digital currency experience. The YOLO NFT Marketplace introduces a revolutionary platform where memes become unique digital artifacts, offering users an engaging intersection of humor and cutting-edge blockchain technology.You can find more information about YOLO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
YOLO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold YOLO (YOLO)
you will find detailed instructions on how to buy YOLO or access MEXC YOLO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on YOLO to gain higher income.
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenYOLO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenYOLO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000,000