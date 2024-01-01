mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

DFI.Money | YFII Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

DFI.Money Quick Project Information

Yearn is a financial platform that supports multiple DeFi protocols. It will automatically move positions between the agreements to help savers get the highest financial income. The platform aggregates the Compound, dYdX, Aave, and DDEX agreements. When users deposit, the platform will automatically allocate funds to the agreement with the highest revenue. Then yearn will give the user a proof of rights and interests called yToken, and the user can withdraw the tokens they originally deposited and the corresponding income through ytoken.
You can find more information about DFI.Money history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

YFII Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DFI.Money (YFII) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade YFII on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DFI.Money or access MEXC YFII and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DFI.Money to gain higher income. Trade YFII futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenYFII
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenYFII
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply39,375
YFII Price CalculatorHow to buy DFI.Money

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM