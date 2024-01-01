YAMA | YAMA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Yama Inu Token blends "Princess Mononoke's" reverence for nature with modern AI. Named after the extinct Yama Inu, a symbol of nature's fragility, this token combines ChatGPT's innovation and Midjourney's design to champion a future where technology and environmental respect coalesce, urging sustainable progressYou can find more information about YAMA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenYAMA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenYAMA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000