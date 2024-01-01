You can find more information about YAMA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Yama Inu Token blends "Princess Mononoke's" reverence for nature with modern AI. Named after the extinct Yama Inu, a symbol of nature's fragility, this token combines ChatGPT's innovation and Midjourney's design to champion a future where technology and environmental respect coalesce, urging sustainable progress