YachtingVerse | YACHT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
YachtingVerse Quick Project Information
Yachtingverse is the world's first marine themed metaverse/ VR platform and SuperAPP designed specifically for the yachting industry. It is not only business to business but also business to individual and individual to individual.You can find more information about YachtingVerse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenYACHT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenYACHT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,500,000