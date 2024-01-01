Xx network | XX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Xx network Quick Project Information
The xx network is made up of a fast, low-fee, quantum-ready layer 1 blockchain and the most private communications network in the world. The project was founded by cryptographer David Chaum, the godfather of digital currency and privacy technology. Using the xxDK, any application or blockchain can route their traffic through the xx network’s communications layer and provide metadata-protected privacy and quantum-secure, end-to-end encryption to their transactions. The xx messenger mobile app is the first decentralized, quantum-secure, end-to-end encrypted messenger in the world. Available on major app stores, the xx messenger’s performance has already attracted daily users in over 65 countries, The xx network utilizes nominated Proof-of-Stake (nPoS) to incentivize all coin holders to run and elect nodes as well as participate in the governance of the platform via an on-chain DAO. The xx network mainnet launched in November 2021. Totally 1 billon coins will be issued over the next 5 years with some deflationary mechanism such as coin burning.You can find more information about Xx network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Xx network (XX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Xx network or access MEXC XX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Xx network to gain higher income. Trade XX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000