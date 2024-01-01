Wodo Gaming | XWGT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Wodo Gaming Quick Project Information
Wodo Gaming is the ultimate blockchain gaming ecosystem with live products and active users. This unique gaming ecosystem has 7 products: A game hub, store, marketplace, incubation, card, hosting, and development kits. Wodo revolutionized blockchain gaming by providing multichain access at the same.You can find more information about Wodo Gaming history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XWGT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXWGT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXWGT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply1,000,000,000