mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--
----
0.00%

Wodo Gaming | XWGT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Wodo Gaming Quick Project Information

Wodo Gaming is the ultimate blockchain gaming ecosystem with live products and active users. This unique gaming ecosystem has 7 products: A game hub, store, marketplace, incubation, card, hosting, and development kits. Wodo revolutionized blockchain gaming by providing multichain access at the same.
You can find more information about Wodo Gaming history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

XWGT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Wodo Gaming (XWGT) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XWGT on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Wodo Gaming or access MEXC XWGT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenXWGT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXWGT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply1,000,000,000
XWGT Price CalculatorHow to buy Wodo Gaming

Trade

/USDT
--
----
--
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download App
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM