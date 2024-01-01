Venus | XVS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Venus Quick Project Information
Venus (XVS) is a lending and stable asset issuance platform based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).You can find more information about Venus history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XVS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXVS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXVS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply29,745,110