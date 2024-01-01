XSPECTAR | XSPECTAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XSPECTAR Quick Project Information
xSPECTAR is an exclusive society developed by top professionals in Law, Real Estate, IT, Art, Finance, and Gaming. With the vision of creating a private ecosystem, serial entrepreneur Dirk Schepens along with other experts joined forces to establish an exclusive metaverse on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a high-performance decentralized blockchain. xSPECTAR will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy and world built on Unreal Engine 5, showcasing clean aesthetics as well as providing interactive and visual advantages.You can find more information about XSPECTAR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XSPECTAR Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXSPECTAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXSPECTAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply88,888,888