XRPayNet | XRPAYNET Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XRPayNet Quick Project Information
XRPayNet is redefining the industry standard for financial transactions. They will facilitate the conversion of consumer crypto payments made to businesses into their preferred conventional currency. They will do so through their card and mobile application, allowing businesses to continue using their existing payment processing systems, making the Crypto to Fiat payment process seamless.You can find more information about XRPayNet history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XRPAYNET Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XRPayNet (XRPAYNET) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XRPAYNET
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XRPayNet or access MEXC XRPAYNET and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XRPayNet to gain higher income. Trade XRPAYNET futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXRPAYNET
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXRPAYNET
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000