XRD | XRD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XRD Quick Project Information
Radix is a layer 1 DLT protocol specifically designed to remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, with a clear roadmap to infinite linear scalability. To directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years, Radix has a full-stack approach: re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building, and developer incentives. With a revolutionary asset-oriented smart contract programming language Scrypto, building dApps on Radix will be fast, smooth, and will reduce the risk of hacks and exploits. Developers can earn royalties from their code components and from the blueprint catalog.
XRD Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXRD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXRD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply24,000,000,000