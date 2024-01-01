Proton | XPR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Proton Quick Project Information
XPR Network Blockchain is a layer one public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer and enterprise, built on delegated proof-of-stake forked from EOSIO. It is a highly resource-efficient chain that allows for scaling into thousands of transactions per second while providing extremely low latency.You can find more information about Proton history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XPR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Proton (XPR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XPR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Proton or access MEXC XPR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Proton to gain higher income. Trade XPR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXPR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXPR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply13,274,480,724