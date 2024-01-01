Neurai | XNA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Neurai Quick Project Information
Neurai aims to be a platform in Layer1 to enable harnessing the power of AI algorithms for efficient data analytics, predictive modeling, decision making and connectivity to IoT devices using PoW blockchain assets.You can find more information about Neurai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XNA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenXNA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXNA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply21,000,000,000