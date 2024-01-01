mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

XI | XI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

XI Quick Project Information

The XI Protocol implements a Decentralized Supercomputer through Cascade Computing for Eventually Correct Metaoracles. By implementing sequential anti-sybil and computing phases with XI staking and oracle commit-reveal schema, the architecture outsources multi-agent distributed consensus.
You can find more information about XI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

XI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XI (XI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XI or access MEXC XI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XI to gain higher income. Trade XI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
XI Price CalculatorHow to buy XI

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM