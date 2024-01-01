XDAG | XDAG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XDAG is a novel application of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology that solves the issues currently facing blockchain technology.
It's the first POW mineable DAG, a community-driven project.You can find more information about XDAG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenXDAG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,446,294,144