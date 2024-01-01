XCV | XCV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
XCV Quick Project Information
XCarnival is a lending aggregator for Metaverse assets, which offers innovative liquidation solutions for varieties of NFTs and long- tail crypto assets. As a pioneer of NFT lending provider, XCarnival has won the Championships of BSC Hackathon for Southeast Asia. It‘s also one of the first projects educating users to adopt the NFT-lending modes with mining rewards. XCarnival is a multi-chain protocol and will deploy on Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.You can find more information about XCV history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
XCV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold XCV (XCV) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade XCV
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy XCV or access MEXC XCV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on XCV to gain higher income. Trade XCV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenXCV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenXCV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000